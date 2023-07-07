Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $982.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

