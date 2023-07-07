D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

