D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

