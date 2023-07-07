Dana Wagner Sells 3,885 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.95 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

