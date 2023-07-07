David M. Davis Sells 1,472 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $62,000.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

