Deming Xiao Sells 4,305 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $514.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

