Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.68.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $248,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $3,309,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $101,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

