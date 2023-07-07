Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,673,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 906,339 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

DB opened at $9.93 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

