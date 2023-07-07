DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 3.8% Higher

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 135,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 107,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

