Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

