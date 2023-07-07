Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 7,873,602 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

