Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

