Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 286,787 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

