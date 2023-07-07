DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $9.72. DLH shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 3,106 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DLH Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in DLH by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

