Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Sells $1,498,560.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

