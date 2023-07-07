Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cloudflare by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

