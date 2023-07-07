Drive Shack (LON:DS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DS. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.34).
Drive Shack Price Performance
Drive Shack Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drive Shack
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.