Drive Shack (LON:DS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DS. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.34).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.