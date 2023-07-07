DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.34).

DS Smith Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.48) on Thursday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 743.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 321.68.

DS Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 4,864.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Olsen purchased 26,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £69,420 ($88,107.63). 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

