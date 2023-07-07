Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.58

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 75260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

NAPA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

