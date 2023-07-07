Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

