Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.75.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $186.96.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

