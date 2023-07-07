Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

