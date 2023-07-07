Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

