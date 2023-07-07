Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EFT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

