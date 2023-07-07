Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.73

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.73 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.96). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of £64.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,583.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.64.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a GBX 1.08 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Eleco

About Eleco

In related news, insider Neil Pritchard purchased 20,000 shares of Eleco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,799.47). 51.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

