Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $0.67 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,882.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

