Ellenbecker Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

