Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.27

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 38584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Embecta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Embecta

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

