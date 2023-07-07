Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN) Insider Alan Beasley Purchases 2,675,022 Shares

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN – Free Report) insider Alan Beasley purchased 2,675,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$56,175.46 ($37,450.31).

Epsilon Healthcare Limited operates as a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company primarily in Australia and Canada. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials, and nutrients; and development and delivery of medicinal cannabis, as well as provides turnkey cannabis cultivation solutions.

