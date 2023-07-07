EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.28 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $356,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

