Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.89. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 329,536 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 773,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 113,081 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Equinox Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

