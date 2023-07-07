Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.