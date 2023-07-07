Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.8 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.04 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

