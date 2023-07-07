Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

