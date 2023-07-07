Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.38. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 84,500 shares trading hands.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

