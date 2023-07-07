Eric Cohen Sells 4,329 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterDigital alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.