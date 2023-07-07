Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

