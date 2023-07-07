Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $122.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

