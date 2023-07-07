Farrell B. Redwine Sells 33,364 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 690.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

