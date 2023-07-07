Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,868 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 505,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,454,000 after purchasing an additional 238,303 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 787.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $151.50 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.03.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,141.38.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

