Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.62.

Shares of RACE opened at $313.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $327.07.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

