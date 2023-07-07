Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

