Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.09.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.