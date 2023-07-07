Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

