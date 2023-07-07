Financial Analysis: Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Impel Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Impel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,253.50%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel Pharmaceuticals $12.65 million 2.95 -$106.31 million ($4.64) -0.34 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 17.66 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -0.57

Antibe Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel Pharmaceuticals -716.73% N/A -115.51% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Summary

Impel Pharmaceuticals beats Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.