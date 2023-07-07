Financial Review: Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) vs. Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) and Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Lots and Dollarama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots $5.47 billion 0.05 -$210.71 million ($14.00) -0.65 Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 33.05

Dollarama has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Big Lots. Big Lots is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Big Lots pays out -8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Big Lots is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Big Lots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Lots and Dollarama, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots 3 2 0 0 1.40 Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00

Big Lots presently has a consensus price target of $8.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Dollarama has a consensus price target of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Dollarama’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dollarama is more favorable than Big Lots.

Profitability

This table compares Big Lots and Dollarama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots -7.78% -34.74% -6.82% Dollarama N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dollarama beats Big Lots on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, and chemical departments; hard home category, including small appliances, tabletops, and food preparation and stationery products, as well as home maintenance and organization products, and toys departments; and apparel, electronics, and other category consisting of apparel, electronics, jewelry, hosiery, and candy and snacks departments. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

