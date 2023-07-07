Fiona Tan Sells 24,069 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wayfair Stock Down 9.9 %
NYSE:W opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.
W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
