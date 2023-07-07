First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.33

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.33 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 24.15 ($0.31). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 31,512 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.97. The company has a market capitalization of £27.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Get First Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at First Property Group

In related news, insider Alasdair Locke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,999.11). In other news, insider Ben Habib purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,864.96). Also, insider Alasdair Locke purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,999.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,000. Corporate insiders own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.