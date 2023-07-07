First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.24

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as high as $36.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29,236 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
