First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.24

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as high as $36.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29,236 shares.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 364,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 339,102 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

