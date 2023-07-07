First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.21

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and traded as low as $11.15. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 103,657 shares traded.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

