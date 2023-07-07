First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.21

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and traded as low as $11.15. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 103,657 shares traded.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.